Top Of The Morning: Rich People Hurting!

08/15/17- Tom barely got to work today! Why? People are protesting in front of Trump Tower in New York. Tom has to drive by it to get to the station he’s broadcasting from. Secret Service shut everything down! But Tom says the rich people are the ones that are really hurting. Prada, Gucci, Tiffany’s and other stores like it have been closed because of Trump’s visit. The rich people can’t shop and the store owners can’t pay the rent!

