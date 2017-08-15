Seriously Ignorant News: When You Get Called Out On Your BS…Literally!

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/15/17- Reporting for Seriously Ignorant News Damon Williams reports on a man who gets caught for stealing with the DNA sample of feces he left in a toilet he didn’t flush! That’s some real bull s***!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: