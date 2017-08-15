TJMS
Seriously Ignorant News: When You Get Called Out On Your BS…Literally!

08/15/17- Reporting for Seriously Ignorant News Damon Williams reports on a man who gets caught for stealing with the DNA sample of feces he left in a toilet he didn’t flush! That’s some real bull s***!

 

 

Photos