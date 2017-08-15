Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April Ryan’s Night At The NABJ Conference?

April Ryan and her party refused to let Omarosa spoil their fun or overshadow April's party.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Summer TCA Tour - Day 4

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty


There are whispers that Omarosa tried to rain on April Ryan‘s parade as she was celebrating a big night at the NABJ conference.

April received the honor of becoming the NABJ’s 2017 Journalist of the Year over the weekend, and her friends could not wait to toast the White House correspondent for all of her hard work.

Good friends, a richly deserved award, and a night out in a gorgeous city. What more could a reporter ask for?

Omarosa, on the other hand, had a terrible appearance at the NABJ conference last weekend. First she got into a fight with Ed Gordon before storming off stage. Then she reportedly confronted Symone Sanders and verbally attacked the CNN commentator for suggesting on social media that Omarosa really had no place at the conference. Now, she supposedly tried to ruin April’s night out.

According to TMZ.com, Omarosa was spotted trying to crash April’s party. April and Omarosa have had a run-in before, and it appears Omarosa may still be holding a grudge.

According to Jarrett Hill, Omarosa went out of her way to position herself next to April’s party in a bid to intimidate the journalist. However, April and her friends paid Omarosa absolutely no mind, and even raised a glass in April’s honor!


Sources close to Omarosa tell a different story, denying that she was trying to spoil April’s good time. If anything, the tipster suggested that Omarosa had no idea April was even at the hotel bar when she walked in.

RELATED STORIES:

#WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House Coverage As A Black Woman & Veteran Journalist

#BlackGirlMagic: April Ryan Named NABJ’s 2017 Journalist Of The Year

UPDATE: Omarosa WALKS OUT Of NABJ Panel Discussion [VIDEO]

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April Ryan’s Night At The NABJ Conference?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch Sit For National Anthem
 11 hours ago
08.15.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Brooke Might Catch Keyshia’s Hands Messing…
 13 hours ago
08.15.17
Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be…
 13 hours ago
08.15.17
Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April…
 14 hours ago
08.15.17
Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million…
 18 hours ago
08.15.17
Safe Sex: Issa Rae Promises To Show More…
 19 hours ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Tran Claps Back At Internet Trolls Who…
 21 hours ago
08.15.17
See The Romantic Pics From MC Lyte’s Destination…
 21 hours ago
08.15.17
SELFIE STORY: NATALYA DAVIS
 22 hours ago
08.15.17
Power Moves: Netflix Welcomes Shonda Rhimes To The…
 23 hours ago
08.15.17
Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Inside
ABC Losing Shonda Rhimes To A Big Deal…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Gets Fetishized In A Fantasy…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
‘Power’ Recap: Angela Pulls A Fast One On…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos