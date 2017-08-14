Richard Spencer Invited To Speak At Texas A&M On 9/11

Preston Wiginton, a White Lives Matter organizer, has invited White supremacist Richard Spencer to speak at Texas A&M on 9/11. If Spencer accepts the invitation, he will visit Texas A&M a second time, Dallas News reports. For his last campus visit, the university organized a unity rally that drew thousands. Spencer spoke to a group of about 400.
Wiginton says that he was inspired by the Charlottesville rally to organize Spencer’s visit. He told the campus newspaper, The Battalion, that the event is organized to counter the “liberal anti-White agenda.” Wigington also said that the liberal agenda leads to “White genocide,” but when asked to cite examples of White genocide, he deferred. Wigington said he didn’t choose the date for its relevance to the 2001 terror attacks.
Spencer is a White supremacist who believes that America “belongs to the Whites.” Spencer got a lot of coverage when he was punched in the face twice on Inauguration Day. During his last campus visit, he professed elation that Trump was elected. A Texas A&M spokesperson says the university does not agree with Wiginton’s views.
SOURCE: DALLAS NEWS
Racist Richard Spencer Punched On Camera At DC Rally
Roland Martin Confronts White Nationalist Richard Spencer On NewsOne Now
