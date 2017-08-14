Entertainment News
Safe Sex: Issa Rae Promises To Show More Condoms On ‘Insecure’ Season 3

Some loyal viewers of 'Insecure' are outraged the show does not depict proper condom use.

Issa Rae‘s ‘Insecure’ has been lauded for its realistic depictions of steamy, awkward, spontaneous and realistic Black sex. From the recent Lawrence threesome to Issa’s quickie with her neighbor, the show definitely pushes the boundaries of TV sexual encounters between Black partners.

But the show’s unabashed approach to scripted bedroom action raised some flags when viewers noticed the characters weren’t engaging in safe sex.

Some viewers watching the show felt that the absence of condoms promoted unprotected sex, which could be a dangerous message to send to her majority millennial audience.

In a new statement, Rae explained to fans that condoms are often ‘implied’ on set, but she promises to bring them more into the forefront in the next installment of the series.

Moral of the story, wrap it up even if you’re favorite fictional characters don’t.

