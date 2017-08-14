Bruno Mars To Donate $1 Million To Help Flint Residents

Singer Bruno Mars will donate $1 million to the city of Flint, Michigan.

The Grammy-award-winning singer says he wants to help out with the water crisis that is plaguing the city. On Saturday night, Mars announced to the Auburn Hills concert audience that he would be donating.

In a statement, Mars wrote:

“Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

People reports that Mars and Live Nation will redirect funds from the 24K Magic Tour Detroit show to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint. The people of Flint are still fighting for justice, as the city has warned residents that they could lose their homes if they don’t pay outstanding water bills, even though lead-contaminated pipes that spurred the water crisis have only relatively recently begun to be replaced.

Source: People

