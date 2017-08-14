Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Power Moves: Netflix Welcomes Shonda Rhimes To The Family

Shonda's talents are moving to the Netflix platform.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


Shondaland is coming to Netflix!

Shonda Rhimes, the mastermind behind hit TV franchises such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ will be bringing her creative genius to the Netflix streaming platform.

Rhimes expressed her excitement about the opportunity, noting that Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, was a driving force in the decision.

“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for—the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation,” she said in the release.

The move will not effect her current standing series already on ABC–‘Scandal,’ ‘How To Get Away With Murder,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will continue to air on the broadcast network.

Shonda joins a cohort of other Black creatives calling Netflix their home including Spike Lee and Marlon Wayans.

It’s the beginning of a beautiful new relationship for Shondaland X Netflix.

RELATED LINKS

Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was Considered More ‘Valuable’ To Others

Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood

Shonda Rhimes Named Creative Director Of Dove’s Production Company

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Power Moves: Netflix Welcomes Shonda Rhimes To The Family

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch Sit For National Anthem
 11 hours ago
08.15.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Brooke Might Catch Keyshia’s Hands Messing…
 13 hours ago
08.15.17
Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be…
 13 hours ago
08.15.17
Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April…
 14 hours ago
08.15.17
Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million…
 18 hours ago
08.15.17
Safe Sex: Issa Rae Promises To Show More…
 19 hours ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Tran Claps Back At Internet Trolls Who…
 21 hours ago
08.15.17
See The Romantic Pics From MC Lyte’s Destination…
 21 hours ago
08.15.17
SELFIE STORY: NATALYA DAVIS
 22 hours ago
08.15.17
Power Moves: Netflix Welcomes Shonda Rhimes To The…
 23 hours ago
08.15.17
Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Inside
ABC Losing Shonda Rhimes To A Big Deal…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Gets Fetishized In A Fantasy…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
‘Power’ Recap: Angela Pulls A Fast One On…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos