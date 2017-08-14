Power Moves: Netflix Welcomes Shonda Rhimes To The Family

Shondaland is coming to Netflix!

Shonda Rhimes, the mastermind behind hit TV franchises such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ will be bringing her creative genius to the Netflix streaming platform.

Rhimes expressed her excitement about the opportunity, noting that Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, was a driving force in the decision.

“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for—the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation,” she said in the release.

The move will not effect her current standing series already on ABC–‘Scandal,’ ‘How To Get Away With Murder,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will continue to air on the broadcast network.

Shonda joins a cohort of other Black creatives calling Netflix their home including Spike Lee and Marlon Wayans.

It’s the beginning of a beautiful new relationship for Shondaland X Netflix.

