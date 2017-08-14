Entertainment News
SELFIE STORY: NATALYA DAVIS

Discover the incredible story of her life.

Team Cassius
How does a girl go from Harlem to Harvard? From working for Beyoncé to helping other women give birth? Natalya Davis’s Selfie Story explores her incredible journey through the Ivy League, corporate America and, ultimately, finding her true passion in holistic health.

The music marketing executive-turned- doula and yogi is living proof that you can reinvent yourself as many times as necessary to follow your joy. And she shares some of the most important life lessons she’s learned along the way in an intimate interview with Cassius.

After running global marketing campaigns for Beyoncé, J. Cole, John Legend, Maxwell and others, getting pregnant changed Natalya’s life. “I’m an all-or- nothing sort of person. I took pregnancy seriously!” she recalls. For Natalya, that meant acupuncture, yoga, holistic supplements and, ultimately, an unplanned home birth. The experience was so profound, it set her on a life path as far from the board rooms of Roc Nation and Sony as one could get: becoming a doula.

Natalya says upon realizing that generations of women don’t remember their own birth experiences, her mission was clear: to empower and support families as they go through the most earth-shaking experience of their lives. “There’s almost a high you get from serving as a doula,” Natalya says. “If it were a drug, it would be illegal.”

Learn more about Natalya’s one-of- a-kind journey by watching her Selfie Story, above.

