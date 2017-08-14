Karrueche Tran Claps Back At Internet Trolls Who Say She’s Shaped Like ‘A Boy’

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty
Karrueche Tran
is fighting back against body-shamers, who criticized her slender frame as being shaped like a “boy”. What prompted the discussion? Karrueche posted a risqué photo on Instagram, sending the Internet into a frenzy.
Fans and haters flooded Karrueche’s social media with negative comments. Karrueche clapped back, calling out the trolls for praising fake bodies but shaming “natural ones.”
The photo has since been removed. Karrueche isn’t the first celebrity woman to be shamed for her natural curves. While some bashed the Claws actress, fans defended Tran in the comments section on TheShadeRoom.
“She look like a boy in his early stages of transitioning into a woman,” one person wrote.
“Her body is fine! It’s just right for her. It’s the body she was born with, how can you hate and bash something she can’t control?” and said in her defense.
Social media has led us to believe certain body types are unattractive while others are placed on a pedestal. We criticize women who’ve undergone plastic surgery to meet society’s standards then bash women who don’t naturally look that way. It’s exhausting.
What do you think about Karrueche’s response?
