Prince Get’s His Own Shade of Purple

We all know that purple is Prince’s signature color, well now, instead of just wearing purple you have to wear Love Symbol #2 to be official. That’s right our favorite singer has is own shade developed by The Pantone Color Institute in collaboration with his’ estate.

The Pantone Institute said in a statement “We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince. A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style.”

You will be able to buy items with Love Symbol #2 very soon!

