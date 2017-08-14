Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Prince Get’s His Own Shade of Purple

bvick
Leave a comment
Prince & 3RDEYEGIRL 'HitnRun' Tour - Detroit

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

We all know that purple is Prince’s signature color, well now, instead of just wearing purple you have to wear Love Symbol #2 to be official. That’s right our favorite singer has is own shade developed by The Pantone Color Institute in collaboration with his’ estate.

The Pantone Institute said in a statement “We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince. A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style.”

You will be able to buy items with Love Symbol #2 very soon!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Prince Get’s His Own Shade of Purple

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See The Romantic Pics From MC Lyte’s Destination…
 3 hours ago
08.14.17
Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Inside
ABC Losing Shonda Rhimes To A Big Deal…
 8 hours ago
08.14.17
Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way…
 8 hours ago
08.14.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Gets Fetishized In A Fantasy…
 16 hours ago
08.14.17
‘Power’ Recap: Angela Pulls A Fast One On…
 16 hours ago
08.14.17
Serena Williams Wants Your Help Packing Her Hospital…
 22 hours ago
08.14.17
Giving Back! Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To…
 1 day ago
08.14.17
No Nookie For You! Michael Vick’s Wife Refused…
 2 days ago
08.14.17
Drake and Future Sued For $25 Million By…
 2 days ago
08.14.17
Dem Cakes! Nicki Minaj Sets The Ultimate Thirst…
 2 days ago
08.14.17
SMH: Paparazzi Run Up On Usher During Lunch
 2 days ago
08.14.17
Issa Rae Met Beyonce & Her Reaction Was…
 2 days ago
08.14.17
Sweet 16: Ludacris Gifts Daughter With Range Rover…
 2 days ago
08.12.17
Breaking
Race War Erupts On The Streets Of Charlottesville,…
 2 days ago
08.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos