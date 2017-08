Lamman Rucker Is Excited For ‘Greenleaf’ To Come Back

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/14/17- Greenleaf is coming back tomorrow and Lamman Rucker called into the show to talk about the excitement!

The people want to know what Jacob has been up to. Rucker says, “He ain’t just playing poker with Bassie but he’s playing poker with life. He’s trying to find out who he is and what his voice sounds like literally and figuratively.”

As much as the fans are excited to watch the return of the show, but the cast is just as excited to watch it too.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: