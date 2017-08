Top Of The Morning: Tragedy In Charlottesville

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/14/17- Tom and the crew were hurt by the terrible display of racism and violence in Charlottesville this weekend. It took Sybil to a dark place seeing all those people march through the city on Friday in support of white supremacy. Our president didn’t speak out against him, his crime was saying nothing A truly horrible weekend.

