Gov. of Virginia Is Calling All Elected Officials To Condemn White Supremacy

Gov. Terry McAuliffe of Virgina has come off of an intense weekend in his state as riots took over Charlottesville, Virgina.

White supremacist protesters coming into the state, according to the governor were, “wearing better body armor than my police.”

1,000 plus people came to the state of Virgina armed and ready.

The governor is calling on all elected officials whether they are in the mayor’s office or in the white house speak out and, ” condemn these white supremacists and neo nazis and to get out of our country.”

