Serena Williams Wants Your Help Packing Her Hospital Delivery Bag

Williams may be a pro at tennis, but when it comes to giving birth, she's the first to admit she's an amateur.

Foxy NC staff
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


When it comes to tennis, Serena Williams may be a pro, but when it comes to giving birth, she’s the first to admit that she’s an amateur.

The sports icon and expectant mother recently went on Reddit, her fiancé Alexis Ohanian‘s platform, to seek advice on when she should pack for the upcoming delivery of her first child.

In a thread titled, “When did you pack your hospital bag,” Williams asked, “One month before? 6 weeks? 8 weeks? I’m totally stalling.”

The 35-year-old also asked, “I have a lot of time still…. I think… Anything you didn’t expect to need that I’ll really appreciate having in there?”

Fans gave her all kinds of pointers from ranging from packing nipple cream to snacks to nightgowns.

Now, the GOAT isn’t new to asking complete strangers for baby advice.

In July, she took to Twitter to ask for tips on how to turn over at night as she was having a little trouble sleeping comfortably on the road.

In this month’s Vanity FairWilliams was open and honest about her lack of preparation motherhood.

“I don’t know what to do with a baby. I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room,” she told the publication.

Williams also revealed that she is definitely not giving up her highly distinguished tennis career due to motherhood and marriage, stating she will return to the tennis circuit in January after giving birth because, as she puts it, “I don’t think my story is over yet.”

We don’t think it’s over yet either.

Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams' Winning Baby Bump

Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams' Winning Baby Bump

Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams' Winning Baby Bump

