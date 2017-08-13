Giving Back! Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Help The Residents Of Flint

.

is putting his money where his mouth is by donating $1 million to help the people of Flint

According to E Online, while on his sold-out 24K Magic World Tour, the popular singer surprised the audience at the Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan, when he announced that he would be donating a cool $1 million from that particular show to help the city’s residents that are still suffering from the water crisis.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Mars said to the crowd.

“Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again,” he added.

Mars and Live Nation, the promoter of the singer’s 24K Magic World Tour, announced that the funds were redirected to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Rolling Stone noted.

“With a grateful heart, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint is honored to accept this inspiring donation,” CFGF president and CEO Isaiah M. Oliver added in a statement.

“We know Bruno Mars’ $1 million gift will be transformative to the children and families of Flint. He understands the issues faced by Flint citizens, and we are touched by his concern and generosity.”

Mars is one of many celebrities such as Snoop Dog, Big Sean and Beyonce who have donated or raised funds for Flint since the crisis hit in 2014.

RELATED NEWS:

Steve Harvey Says His Dirty Water Joke Was Only For The Caller, Not The People Of Flint

BREAKING: Michigan Health Director Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Flint Water Crisis

Black-Owned Construction Firm Will Replace 18,000-Plus Contaminated Water Pipes In Flint