Sheila E New Single Played First On TJMS

Sheila E has released her new single Funky National Anthem that was inspired by old funk.

The Tom Joyner Morning Show is the first to play the song on the radio.

The inspiration for this song came during a routine sound check. “I love sound checks. Sometimes you get to write new songs with the band”, gushed Sheila.

It was during that sound check that her and the band started playing some funk and she got the idea to sing the national anthem.

