Huggy Lowdown: Bamma Of The Week

08/11/17- At the top of the list for Bamma Of The Week is Anthony Scaramucci for lashing out at a reporter for recording him! He said he didn’t know and that it’s just like the Monica Lewinsky case. He better watch out because they’re calling him the man in the blue dress!

