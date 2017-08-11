Cocoa Brown Says Her Baby Daddy Is Nothing But A Check

Comedian Cocoa Brown stopped by St. Louis and hanged in the studio with Lavell. They are both performing in St. Louis this weekend!
Her son just started kindergarten and she’s not ready! Cocoa cried, “I ran behind the bus saying ‘Come back! ‘I’m not ready’”
Brown has no shame when she talks about her baby daddy. She refers to him as a check and every time he comes on T.V. in his show she tells her son, “look there goes daddy and the check!”
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians
10 photos Launch gallery
Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians
1. Loni Love1 of 10
2. Bresha Webb2 of 10
3. Aisha Tyler3 of 10
4. Darmirra Brunson4 of 10
5. Kym Whitley5 of 10
6. Wanda Sykes6 of 10
7. Dominique7 of 10
8. Mo'Nique8 of 10
9. Sommore9 of 10
10. Sheryl Underwood10 of 10
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours