Cocoa Brown Says Her Baby Daddy Is Nothing But A Check

Foxy NC staff
Comedian Cocoa Brown stopped by St. Louis and hanged in the studio with Lavell. They are both performing in St. Louis this weekend!

Her son just started kindergarten and she’s not ready! Cocoa cried, “I ran behind the bus saying ‘Come back! ‘I’m not ready’”

Brown has no shame when she talks about her baby daddy. She refers to him as a check and every time he comes on T.V. in his show she tells her son, “look there goes daddy and the check!”

