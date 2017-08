Inside Her Story: Parents Of Daughter Involved With R. Kelly Speaks Out

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jacque Reid talks with Jonjeyn & Timothy Savage the parents of Jocelyn Savage who’s been living in R.Kelly‘s house. Joining them on this call are the Savage’s attorney, Gerald Griggs.

So far legal recourse has not been taken against R.Kelly. All the family asks is, “to make contact with her (Jocelyn) to find out if she is okay.”

The family and attorney want to have a face to face meeting with Ms. Savage to determine what kind of legal action needs to be taken.

The last time the Savages saw their daughter was in December of 2016.

