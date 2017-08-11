Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Google Celebrates The Birth Of Hip-Hop

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Dj Playing On Record Player

Source: Gen Sadakane / EyeEm / Getty

On August 11, 1973, the most important genre in modern music was born at a birthday party in the Bronx. Google is paying homage celebrating the 44th anniversary of the birth of hip hop with a doodle featuring two interactive turntables where you can mix samples from legendary tracks, and get a dose of hip hop from the legendary Fab 5 Freddy.

You’ll also learn how to mix samples from some the most well-known tracks in hip hop history. I tried and its BIG FUN!

Hip hop launched the careers of some of the biggest names in music to include: Run DMC, LL Cool J, NWA, Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., and Jay Z to name a few.

Must Read:
Out Of Pocket: FaceApp Pulls Controversial ‘Blackface’ Filter
Watch James Corden Get Jiggy With Will Smith On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Birth of Hip Hop , DJs , music

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Google Celebrates The Birth Of Hip-Hop

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
BREAKING: Officials Want Criminal Allegations Into R. Kelly…
 9 mins ago
08.11.17
Google Celebrates The Birth Of Hip-Hop
 2 hours ago
08.11.17
An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper…
 19 hours ago
08.11.17
‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Denies Abusing Her Granddaughter:…
 21 hours ago
08.11.17
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
John Legend’s Daughter Saw Him On ‘Sesame Street’…
 22 hours ago
08.11.17
70th Anniversary Event - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Watch James Corden Get Jiggy With Will Smith…
 22 hours ago
08.11.17
Issa Rae, Elle Varner & More Reveal Their…
 23 hours ago
08.11.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 24 hours ago
08.10.17
An Inflatable Chicken Resembling Trump Graces White House…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
NBA All-Star Game 2015
First People Lost It Over Beyonce’s New Thick…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
BMM 2016
Photos