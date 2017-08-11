Google Celebrates The Birth Of Hip-Hop

Source: Gen Sadakane / EyeEm / Getty
On
August 11, 1973, the most important genre in modern music was born at a birthday party in the Bronx. Google is paying homage celebrating the 44th anniversary of the birth of hip hop with a doodle featuring two interactive turntables where you can mix samples from legendary tracks, and get a dose of hip hop from the legendary Fab 5 Freddy.
You’ll also learn how to mix samples from some the most well-known tracks in hip hop history. I tried and its BIG FUN!
Hip hop launched the careers of some of the biggest names in music to include:
Run DMC, LL Cool J, NWA, Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., and Jay Z to name a few.
