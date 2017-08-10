Entertainment News
Watch James Corden Get Jiggy With Will Smith On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

During the car ride, the actor and rapper hints at playing Barack Obama in an upcoming film.

70th Anniversary Event - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Who wouldn’t want to ride around with Will Smith rapping “Summertime?”

‘Carpool Karaoke’ host James Corden continues to have the best job on the planet in this new episode of the show.

Big Willie runs through some of his greatest rap hits with some surprises along the way. Will & James end up crashing a wedding and taking the show to new heights in a helicopter.

During the car ride, the actor revealed he was approached to play Barack Obama in a future biopic. “I talked to Barack about it,” Smith said. “He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”

You can watch more of the teaser below:

Photos