Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

An Inflatable Chicken Resembling Trump Graces White House Lawn

The jokes write themselves...

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


The best thing to happen this week involves a chicken balloon that looks like Donald Trump. No, seriously.

Onlookers were shocked and puzzled to see a giant inflatable chicken gracing the White House lawn and its striking resemblance to #45 himself.

Since many Americans view him as a “chicken” in various ways, it’s fitting that an inflatable one was spotted looming over the White House with Trump just inside. The New York Post reports that the poultry prop bears a strong resemblance to the inflatable chicken that protesters used back in April in an effort to urge Trump to release his tax returns.

The inflatable chicken is 23 feet tall with bright orange hair in a similar Trump coif and wings that instantly bring to mind the small ones of Trump himself. At press time, there was no reason or culprit found for the inflatable chicken, but that didn’t stop multiple jokes from social media to come pouring in, snarking about the bizarre situation.

At this point, nothing that occurs in the Trump Administration is a surprise anymore. We are rapidly being viewed as an international joke and perhaps whoever is responsible for the inflatable chicken was trying to emphasize that point.

Check out some of the #TrumpChicken Twitter comments BELOW:

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To Correct Her ‘Evil A*s Fans’

Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia & Local Miami Rapper Kim B RocsMics On Social Media

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading An Inflatable Chicken Resembling Trump Graces White House Lawn

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper…
 17 hours ago
08.11.17
‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Denies Abusing Her Granddaughter:…
 19 hours ago
08.11.17
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
John Legend’s Daughter Saw Him On ‘Sesame Street’…
 20 hours ago
08.11.17
70th Anniversary Event - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Watch James Corden Get Jiggy With Will Smith…
 20 hours ago
08.11.17
Issa Rae, Elle Varner & More Reveal Their…
 20 hours ago
08.11.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 22 hours ago
08.10.17
An Inflatable Chicken Resembling Trump Graces White House…
 22 hours ago
08.11.17
NBA All-Star Game 2015
First People Lost It Over Beyonce’s New Thick…
 23 hours ago
08.11.17
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Chris Brown Crept Into Rihanna’s Crop Over Mentions…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To…
 2 days ago
08.10.17
BMM 2016
Photos