Spike Lee Might Be Coming to TV!

Variety announced that Spike Lee and Chad Sanders, a tech entrepreneur, are shopping around a new TV series. The show, entitled “Archer” is a dark comedy and sociological thriller about the life of a 20 something coding genius who develops a dating app that reads sexual chemistry. The lead character is said to be a ““young, black Mark Zuckerberg-like”. The concept is loosely based on Sanders younger days. Lee and Sanders are in the early steps of the show, but look for it very very soon!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: