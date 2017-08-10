television
Spike Lee Might Be Coming to TV!

bvick
Spike Lee attends the Digital Edge Live 2015 in SA

Source: The Times / Getty


Variety announced that Spike Lee and Chad Sanders, a tech entrepreneur, are shopping around a new TV series. The show, entitled “Archer” is a dark comedy and sociological thriller about the life of a 20 something coding genius who develops a dating app that reads sexual chemistry. The lead character is said to be a ““young, black Mark Zuckerberg-like”. The concept is loosely based on Sanders younger days. Lee and Sanders are in the early steps of the show, but look for it very very soon!

