News
Home > News

Inside Look at Son of Sam!

bvick
Leave a comment

Friday night, CBS will air a special about David Berkowitz, better know as “Son of Sam”. Between 1976 to 1977, Berkowitz killed six people and wounded seven others in New York City. Forty years after his arrest, he finally speaks about why he killed and “walking in darkness”. Berkowitz is now a model prisoner and a born-again Christian. He says that most of the prisoners around him don’t know who he is and he likes it that way. He hopes to teach them not become like him and that they can leave prison to a better life. CBS News correspondent Maurice DuBois when to the prison for the sit down interview. The special, “Son of Sam: The Killer Speaks” will air at 10pm on CBS.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Inside Look at Son of Sam!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
BREAKING: Officials Want Criminal Investigation Into R. Kelly…
 4 hours ago
08.11.17
Google Celebrates The Birth Of Hip-Hop
 6 hours ago
08.11.17
An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper…
 24 hours ago
08.11.17
‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Denies Abusing Her Granddaughter:…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
John Legend’s Daughter Saw Him On ‘Sesame Street’…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
70th Anniversary Event - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Watch James Corden Get Jiggy With Will Smith…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
Issa Rae, Elle Varner & More Reveal Their…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
An Inflatable Chicken Resembling Trump Graces White House…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
NBA All-Star Game 2015
First People Lost It Over Beyonce’s New Thick…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 2 days ago
08.10.17
BMM 2016
Photos