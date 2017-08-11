Inside Look at Son of Sam!

Friday night, CBS will air a special about David Berkowitz, better know as “Son of Sam”. Between 1976 to 1977, Berkowitz killed six people and wounded seven others in New York City. Forty years after his arrest, he finally speaks about why he killed and “walking in darkness”. Berkowitz is now a model prisoner and a born-again Christian. He says that most of the prisoners around him don’t know who he is and he likes it that way. He hopes to teach them not become like him and that they can leave prison to a better life. CBS News correspondent Maurice DuBois when to the prison for the sit down interview. The special, “Son of Sam: The Killer Speaks” will air at 10pm on CBS.

