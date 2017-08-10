This Is Us lost an Emmy Nod!

Source: NBC / Getty
The hit NBC show, “This Is Us” lost an Emmy nomination! The Television Academy disqualified the show’s submission for “Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.” In a statement, a Television Academy spokesperson said that “Having reviewed the ‘Moonshadow’ episode of ‘This Is Us,’ the Awards Committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary. In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified.” According to the rules, at least 51% of an episode’s costumes must be in a setting that takes place within the last 25 years to be eligible.
Next week the the accountants will announce the replacement nominee. Instead of having 11 Primetime Emmy nominations, “This Is Us” will have 10. Not bad for a freshman show. Not bad at all!
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29