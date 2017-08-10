television
This Is Us lost an Emmy Nod!

The hit NBC show, “This Is Us” lost an Emmy nomination! The Television Academy disqualified the show’s submission for “Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.” In a statement, a Television Academy spokesperson said that “Having reviewed the ‘Moonshadow’ episode of ‘This Is Us,’ the Awards Committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary. In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified.” According to the rules, at least 51% of an episode’s costumes must be in a setting that takes place within the last 25 years to be eligible.

Next week the the accountants will announce the replacement nominee. Instead of having 11 Primetime Emmy nominations, “This Is Us” will have 10. Not bad for a freshman show. Not bad at all!

