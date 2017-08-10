Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Who are the Highest Paid Comedians?

bvick
Leave a comment
Spike Lee's 20 Anniversary Celebration Benefit - After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

According to Forbes magazine there are some comedians that are making some serious money. Some you love and some you might be like…REALLY? Why?! Here is the list of the 7 highest paid comedians.

7 – Jim Gaffigan earned an estimated $30.5 million last year
6 – Kevin Hart earned an estimated $32.5 million last year which is down from 2016. Last year he was number 1 on the list.
5 – Amy Schumer who is the only woman on the list and she was the first woman to make it on the list last year when she debuted at number 4. She earned an estimated $37.5 million last yer.
4 – Dave Chappelle earned an estimated $47 million. His Netflix deal brought him back to the front of the comedy pack!
3 – Louis C.K earned an estimated $52 million because of his Netflix deal.
2 – Chris Rock earned an estimated $57 million. If you though you hadn’t heard anything from Chris Rock in awhile, well just turn on Netflix
1 – Jerry Seinfeld earned an estimated $69 million. He is really killing the game! Between Netflix and touring and other appearances, Seinfeld is on top!

Lesson learned…get a deal with Netflix to make the big money. Got ya! Paging Tiffany Haddish!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Who are the Highest Paid Comedians?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
John Legend’s Daughter Saw Him On ‘Sesame Street’…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 4 hours ago
08.10.17
NBA All-Star Game 2015
First People Lost It Over Beyonce’s New Thick…
 5 hours ago
08.10.17
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 7 hours ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 7 hours ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 7 hours ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 16 hours ago
08.10.17
Chris Brown Crept Into Rihanna’s Crop Over Mentions…
 17 hours ago
08.10.17
Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Chick Chat: Rick Fox Talks ‘Greenleaf’
 1 day ago
08.10.17
On The Road To Co-Parenting: Rob And Chyna…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Usher Wants You To Know Fat Women Aren’t…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Tea Talk Ep. 21: ‘Basketball Wives’ Finale, Will…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Jokes On You: Nene Leakes Owns The Insults…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
BMM 2016
Photos