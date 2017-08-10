Who are the Highest Paid Comedians?

According to Forbes magazine there are some comedians that are making some serious money. Some you love and some you might be like…REALLY? Why?! Here is the list of the 7 highest paid comedians.

7 – Jim Gaffigan earned an estimated $30.5 million last year

6 – Kevin Hart earned an estimated $32.5 million last year which is down from 2016. Last year he was number 1 on the list.

5 – Amy Schumer who is the only woman on the list and she was the first woman to make it on the list last year when she debuted at number 4. She earned an estimated $37.5 million last yer.

4 – Dave Chappelle earned an estimated $47 million. His Netflix deal brought him back to the front of the comedy pack!

3 – Louis C.K earned an estimated $52 million because of his Netflix deal.

2 – Chris Rock earned an estimated $57 million. If you though you hadn’t heard anything from Chris Rock in awhile, well just turn on Netflix

1 – Jerry Seinfeld earned an estimated $69 million. He is really killing the game! Between Netflix and touring and other appearances, Seinfeld is on top!

Lesson learned…get a deal with Netflix to make the big money. Got ya! Paging Tiffany Haddish!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: