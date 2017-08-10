Dr. Bennet Omalu: ‘One Concussion Causes Permanent Damage’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Bennet Omalu is the author of the new book Truth Doesn’t Have A Side: My Alarming Discovery About The Danger Of Contact Sports.

Will Smith played him in the film Concussion. He is credited with finding out the harsh repercussions of contact sports on children and adults.

Dr. Omalu wrote this book, “to help parents answer the question ‘Do I love football more than I love my child?’”.

A study in Sweden revealed that if your child suffers from one concussion they are more likely to die before the age of 42 and more likely to develop psychiatric issues.

