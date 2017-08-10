TJMS
Home > TJMS

Dr. Bennet Omalu: ‘One Concussion Causes Permanent Damage’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Dr. Bennet Omalu is the author of the new book Truth Doesn’t Have A Side: My Alarming Discovery About The Danger Of Contact Sports.

Will Smith played him in the film ConcussionHe is credited with finding out the harsh repercussions of contact sports on children and adults.

Dr. Omalu wrote this book, “to help parents answer the question ‘Do I love football more than I love my child?’”.

A study in Sweden revealed that if your child suffers from one concussion they are more likely to die before the age of 42 and more likely to develop psychiatric issues.

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Dr. Bennet Omalu: ‘One Concussion Causes Permanent Damage’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NBA All-Star Game 2015
First People Lost It Over Beyonce’s New Thick…
 1 hour ago
08.10.17
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 3 hours ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 4 hours ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 4 hours ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 12 hours ago
08.10.17
Chris Brown Crept Into Rihanna’s Crop Over Mentions…
 14 hours ago
08.10.17
Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To…
 15 hours ago
08.10.17
Chick Chat: Rick Fox Talks ‘Greenleaf’
 22 hours ago
08.10.17
On The Road To Co-Parenting: Rob And Chyna…
 23 hours ago
08.10.17
Usher Wants You To Know Fat Women Aren’t…
 23 hours ago
08.10.17
Tea Talk Ep. 21: ‘Basketball Wives’ Finale, Will…
 24 hours ago
08.10.17
Jokes On You: Nene Leakes Owns The Insults…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Whitney Houston Performing
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston
 1 day ago
08.09.17
K975 app
Download The New Foxy 107.1/104.3 Mobile App!
 1 day ago
08.09.17
BMM 2016
Photos