HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Is Making Her Way Through Real Estate

Your browser does not support iframes.

HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod from Flipping Virgins is passionate about real estate and investing. She loves what she does.

Sherrod comes from a family of realtors and investors that had a big impact on her career path. When most people can’t wait to get paid to buy shoes or clothes Sherrod says, “I was buying properties and flipping them. 46 houses later I got my real estate license.”

For people who are interested in investing in homes and flipping them, Sherrod expressed how important it is to, “Learn the science rhyme and reason before jumping in.”

Flipping Virgins is going into its third season on HGTV.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: