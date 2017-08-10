First People Lost It Over Beyonce’s New Thick Figure…Now They’re Losing It Over These Pics

Beyonce’s twins are about two weeks old and their mom is already rocking crop tops. Last week, folks were going crazy over her thickness. Now, they can only talk about these new tummy-baring pics.

Read More: Folks Lost Their Minds Over How Thick Beyonce Is….Guess They Forgot She Recently Birthed Two Whole People

Oh, and here’s how she got that figure:

NEW PHOTOS: Beyoncé, Jay Z & Kelly arriving at SoulCycle in Santa Monica (Aug. 7) https://t.co/HpTQSpueEG pic.twitter.com/bf7ovNJPiS — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) August 8, 2017

NEW PHOTOS: Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kelly & Angie leaving SoulCycle in Santa Monica (Aug. 7) https://t.co/jCUHmUDBtn pic.twitter.com/9qgTdnN42W — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) August 8, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark