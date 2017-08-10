Entertainment News
First People Lost It Over Beyonce’s New Thick Figure…Now They’re Losing It Over These Pics

Karen Clark
NBA All-Star Game 2015

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Beyonce’s twins are about two weeks old and their mom is already rocking crop tops. Last week, folks were going crazy over her thickness. Now, they can only talk about these new tummy-baring pics.

Oh, and here’s how she got that figure:

 

Continue reading First People Lost It Over Beyonce's New Thick Figure…Now They're Losing It Over These Pics

