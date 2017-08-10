Entertainment News
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia & Local Miami Rapper KimBRocsMics On Social Media

Trina is fighting to uphold her 'baddest b*tch' status as she trades insults with other femcees in the game.

Monica In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Todays edition of social media beef stars diamond princess rapper Trina,  one hit wonder extraordinaire Khia, and local Miami lyricist Kim B Rocs Mics.

The battle of insults started when ‘my neck, my back’ Khia put Trina on blast for allegedly hiding her ‘ho’ receipts. In a video, Khia praises rapper Cardi B for ‘keeping it real,’ and trashes Trina for denying the fact that she was a ‘paid ho.’

The ‘Bash Trina’ sesh continues with native Miami rapper Kim B Rocs Mics fanning the flames, saying Trina “isn’t real.”

Trina responded on IG live urging her haters to ‘put some respect on her name,’ adding, ‘If you’re gonna call me a b*tch, make sure you put baddest before it.”

This too much.

Photos