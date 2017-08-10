Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia & Local Miami Rapper KimBRocsMics On Social Media

Todays edition of social media beef stars diamond princess rapperone hit wonder extraordinaire, and local Miami lyricist Kim B Rocs Mics.

The battle of insults started when ‘my neck, my back’ Khia put Trina on blast for allegedly hiding her ‘ho’ receipts. In a video, Khia praises rapper Cardi B for ‘keeping it real,’ and trashes Trina for denying the fact that she was a ‘paid ho.’

Oh Lordt. #Khia calls #Trina out for not owning her stripper past the way #CardiB has 😶 The only thing is that Trina once admitted to #VladTv that she tried dancing, but that it wasn't for her 🤔 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

The ‘Bash Trina’ sesh continues with native Miami rapper Kim B Rocs Mics fanning the flames, saying Trina “isn’t real.”

#PressPlay : #KimBRocsMics and #Trina 's #MiamiBeef is serious 👀 #MiamiWhy (See earlier posts) @_thecoverup A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

Trina responded on IG live urging her haters to ‘put some respect on her name,’ adding, ‘If you’re gonna call me a b*tch, make sure you put baddest before it.”

#Trina just went off on some chicks from Miami 😂😂 A post shared by Say Cheese TV 👄🧀 (@saycheesedigital) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

This too much.

RELATED LINKS

Trina Is Showing Us She’s Still Da Baddest B*tch While Wearing Gucci

PRESS PLAY: Miami’s Leading Ladies Teenear & Trina Join Forces On The ‘Streetlights’ Remix

Tamar Spills The Tea On Trina’s Alleged Relationship With ‘Black Nasty’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: