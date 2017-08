Top Of The Morning: Studio Fights

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/10/17- Technical difficulties this morning as Sherri and Kym got into the studio late. Tom says they are probably fighting outside over who sold the most tickets to their shows in Jacksonville tonight. Tom took a red-eye flight from NY to Atlanta this morning and got 1 hour of sleep! But it was worth it because he saw Erykah Badu perform at the Dave Chappelle show and it was great!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: