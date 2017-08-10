Lifestyle
Change Is Here: Harvard’s Incoming Class Is Majority POC

More than half of the Harvard's new freshman class is not White.

46th Annual Legislative Conference Of The Congressional Black Caucus - Day 4

The incoming class at Harvard University is making history as more than half of the new students are people of color.

For the first time in Harvard’s 380-year existence diversity has tipped the scales. According to the BBC, 50.9 percent of the Harvard freshman are non-White. That number is up from 47.3 percent last year

The BBC reports that of incoming students “Asian Americans make up 22.2%, followed by African Americans at 14.6%, Hispanic or Latino students at 11.6%, and Native American or Pacific Islanders at 2.5%.”

Harvard rep, Rachel Dane, told reporters that the university is “committed to enrolling diverse classes of students” in order to better equip all of to succeed.

“To become leaders in our diverse society, students must have the ability to work with people from different backgrounds, life experiences, and perspectives,” Dane explained.

Speaking of leadership, Malia Obama will be following in her father’s footsteps as she enters the hallowed halls of Harvard. But she’s simply one of a number of Harvard freshman, and we’ll be watching to see how they all change the world.

