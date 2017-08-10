Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A Baby

Cyn and Joe have taken their love & hip hop off-camera and now they're starting a family.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

VH1 'Love & Hip Hop' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Brian Ach / Getty


Cyn Santana is having a baby with her beau Joe Budden; they’re so excited they want to share it with the world!

The Love & Hip Hop star announced the good news today with a couple of glamorous pics on Instagram. Cyn was positively glowing for the photo shoot, where she wore a flower crown and veil atop her head.



Cyn and Joe have been together for about a year and they have been happily boo’d up all over the place (including Instagram) for months. The happy couple also appeared in a clip together, looking as content as can be.


Joe also celebrated the news with some posts of his own. He included a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot that looked appropriately cinematic, and he showed his more sentimental side with a poem dedicated to Cyn.



Congrats to the Cyn and Joe on their bundle of joy.

RELATED STORIES:

CONGRATS: ‘Power’ Star Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant

Ciara Is Pregnant & Fabulous

#BumpWatch: Serena Williams Is Expecting!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A Baby

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 1 hour ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 10 hours ago
08.10.17
Chris Brown Crept Into Rihanna’s Crop Over Mentions…
 12 hours ago
08.10.17
Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To…
 14 hours ago
08.10.17
Chick Chat: Rick Fox Talks ‘Greenleaf’
 20 hours ago
08.10.17
On The Road To Co-Parenting: Rob And Chyna…
 21 hours ago
08.10.17
Usher Wants You To Know Fat Women Aren’t…
 21 hours ago
08.10.17
Tea Talk Ep. 21: ‘Basketball Wives’ Finale, Will…
 22 hours ago
08.10.17
Jokes On You: Nene Leakes Owns The Insults…
 22 hours ago
08.10.17
Whitney Houston Performing
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston
 1 day ago
08.09.17
K975 app
Download The New Foxy 107.1/104.3 Mobile App!
 1 day ago
08.09.17
She’s Baaaaack! Janet Jackson Loses 65 Pounds Thanks…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
BMM 2016
Photos