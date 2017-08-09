Oprah will be at your Grocery Store!

Are you ready to shop with Oprah Winfrey? Well, starting soon, you’ll be able to buy her line of refrigerated soups and side dishes in your local grocery store. She has teamed up with Kraft Heinz to release a new brand called ‘O, That’s Good!’. The brand will offer familair comfort foods with extra vegetables such as a broccoli cheddar soap with butternut squash and mashed potatoes with cauliflower mixed in. The ‘O, That’s Good!’ brand will cost below $5 each. It will hit some stores this week but will roll out nationwide by October. 10% of the profits will be equally split between the anti-hunger charities Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America.

