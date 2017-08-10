Movie News
Home > Movie News

The Oscars have a new President

bvick
Leave a comment

Yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has elected a new president, veteran cinematographer, John Bailey.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors elected a new president on Tuesday.
Veteran cinematographer John Bailey will serve as the 36th president of the Hollywood organization which oversees the Oscars.
His work includes such films as “American Gigolo,” “The Big Chill,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Ordinary People.”
Bailey is in his fourteenth year as a governor representing the Cinematographers Branch of the Academy.
The position of president is mostly ceremonial, though they are often called upon to be the face of the Academy. Officers of the organization serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office. Academy board members may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.

Bailey succeeds Cheryl Boone Isaacs who became the first African American and third woman to head the organization when she was elected in 2013.
Under her leadership, conversation regarding the lack of diversity in Hollywood and minority representation at the Academy Awards intensified.
Last year, Isaacs released a statement saying that she was “both heartbroken and frustrated about the lack of inclusion” in that year’s Academy Award nominees.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Oscars have a new President

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 1 hour ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 10 hours ago
08.10.17
Chris Brown Crept Into Rihanna’s Crop Over Mentions…
 12 hours ago
08.10.17
Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To…
 14 hours ago
08.10.17
Chick Chat: Rick Fox Talks ‘Greenleaf’
 20 hours ago
08.10.17
On The Road To Co-Parenting: Rob And Chyna…
 21 hours ago
08.10.17
Usher Wants You To Know Fat Women Aren’t…
 21 hours ago
08.10.17
Tea Talk Ep. 21: ‘Basketball Wives’ Finale, Will…
 22 hours ago
08.10.17
Jokes On You: Nene Leakes Owns The Insults…
 22 hours ago
08.10.17
Whitney Houston Performing
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston
 1 day ago
08.09.17
K975 app
Download The New Foxy 107.1/104.3 Mobile App!
 1 day ago
08.09.17
She’s Baaaaack! Janet Jackson Loses 65 Pounds Thanks…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
BMM 2016
Photos