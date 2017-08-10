The Oscars have a new President

Yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has elected a new president, veteran cinematographer, John Bailey.
Veteran cinematographer John Bailey will serve as the 36th president of the Hollywood organization which oversees the Oscars.
His work includes such films as “American Gigolo,” “The Big Chill,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Ordinary People.”
Bailey is in his fourteenth year as a governor representing the Cinematographers Branch of the Academy.
The position of president is mostly ceremonial, though they are often called upon to be the face of the Academy. Officers of the organization serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office. Academy board members may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.
Bailey succeeds Cheryl Boone Isaacs who became the first African American and third woman to head the organization when she was elected in 2013.
Under her leadership, conversation regarding the lack of diversity in Hollywood and minority representation at the Academy Awards intensified.
Last year, Isaacs released a statement saying that she was “both heartbroken and frustrated about the lack of inclusion” in that year’s Academy Award nominees.
