Roland Martin: Trump’s Talk Of North Korea Is Not New Rhetoric

Yesterday during a press conference, President Donald Trump stated that, “North Korea best not make any more threats to the U.S. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen”.
Looking back in history at the atomic bomb dropped on Japan by the U.S., makes people wonder if they are safe. Should they be concerned?
General William “Kip” Ward, the former Commander of the Africa Command, explained repeatedly that the rhetoric that the President used is not anything to be worried about.
Ward expressed, “We have seen the devastation from weapons of mass destruction. The rhetoric is there, but it does not overshadow what the men in women in uniforms are doing right now.”
