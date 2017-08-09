Morning Minute: President Baby Hands

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/9/17- All we needed was a cool and steady hand during these North Korea threats and what do we get? President Baby Hands who threatens to unleash fire and fury on them! It’s Kim Jong Il vs Kim Jong Orange!

