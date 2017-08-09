Morning Minute: President Baby Hands

08/9/17- All we needed was a cool and steady hand during these North Korea threats and what do we get? President Baby Hands who threatens to unleash fire and fury on them! It’s Kim Jong Il vs Kim Jong Orange!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown
23 photos Launch gallery
Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown
1.1 of 23
2.2 of 23
3.3 of 23
4.4 of 23
5.5 of 23
6.6 of 23
7.7 of 23
8.8 of 23
9.9 of 23
10.10 of 23
11.11 of 23
12.12 of 23
13.13 of 23
14.14 of 23
15.15 of 23
16.16 of 23
17.17 of 23
18.18 of 23
19.19 of 23
20.20 of 23
21.21 of 23
22.22 of 23
23.23 of 23
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours