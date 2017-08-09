Top Of The Morning: Open Your Chakra And Calm Your Spirit

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/9/17- Working alongside Russell Simmons, Bill learned that he has to open up his chakra and calm his spirit to get to his core. All while speaking with a healthy lisp! Love you, Russell!

Whitney: Remembering The Music Icon Through The Years (August 9, 1963 - February 11, 2012) 23 photos Launch gallery Whitney: Remembering The Music Icon Through The Years (August 9, 1963 - February 11, 2012) 1. Whitney Houston as a child with her mother Cissy Houston Source:- 1970 - © Gary Czvekus - Retna Ltd 1 of 23 2. Whitney Houston performing live in 1986 Source:© Peter Mazel / Sunshine / Retna 2 of 23 3. Whitney Houston 1986 Source:Neil Mathews © Retna Ltd. 3 of 23 4. Whitney Houston in 1987 at the Shrine Auditorium Source:david plastik / PR Photos 4 of 23 5. Whitney Houston and dad John in Philadelphia 1980's. Source:© Scott Weiner / Retna Ltd. 5 of 23 6. Whitney Houston, Dion Warwick and Cissy Houston 1980's Source:© Larry Busacca / Retna 6 of 23 7. Whitney Houston at the Grammy Awards in the 1990's Source:© Larry Busacca / Retna UK 7 of 23 8. Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards in 1994 Source:Retna 8 of 23 9. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's in the 1990's Source:Retna 9 of 23 10. Whitney Houston and then husband Bobby Brown in the 1990's Source:PR Photos 10 of 23 11. Whitney Houston mid 1990's Source:© Busacca / Retna UK Credit all uses 11 of 23 12. Whitney Houston with her mom Cicely Houston and music titan Clive Davis in 1998. Source:(PR) 12 of 23 13. AMFAR Season of Hope Awards Winter Garden, NYC in 1998 Source:© Retna Ltd. 13 of 23 14. The Brit. Awards London Arena 1999 Source:© Craig Barritt / Retna Ltd. 14 of 23 15. Whitney Houston in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World Premiere. Source:PR Photos 15 of 23 16. Whitney Houston with Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World Premiere Source:PR Photos 16 of 23 17. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 2007 Source:PR Photos 17 of 23 18. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 2008 Source:PR Photos 18 of 23 19. Whitney Houston performs for Good Morning America in 2009 Source:© Derek Storm/Retna 19 of 23 20. Whitney Houston in 2010 Source:PR Photos 20 of 23 21. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011. Source:Pr Photos 21 of 23 22. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011. Source:PR Photos 22 of 23 23. Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi- Kristina at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011. Source:PR Photos 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Whitney: Remembering The Music Icon Through The Years (August 9, 1963 – February 11, 2012) Whitney: Remembering The Music Icon Through The Years (August 9, 1963 - February 11, 2012) The incomparable Whitney Elizabeth Houston was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 9, 1963 and she died on February 11, 2012.

