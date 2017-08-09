Top Of The Morning: Open Your Chakra And Calm Your Spirit

08/9/17- Working alongside Russell Simmons, Bill learned that he has to open up his chakra and calm his spirit to get to his core. All while speaking with a healthy lisp! Love you, Russell!
Whitney: Remembering The Music Icon Through The Years (August 9, 1963 - February 11, 2012)
23 photos Launch gallery
Whitney: Remembering The Music Icon Through The Years (August 9, 1963 - February 11, 2012)
1. Whitney Houston as a child with her mother Cissy HoustonSource:- 1970 - © Gary Czvekus - Retna Ltd 1 of 23
2. Whitney Houston performing live in 1986Source:© Peter Mazel / Sunshine / Retna 2 of 23
3. Whitney Houston 1986Source:Neil Mathews © Retna Ltd. 3 of 23
4. Whitney Houston in 1987 at the Shrine AuditoriumSource:david plastik / PR Photos 4 of 23
5. Whitney Houston and dad John in Philadelphia 1980's.Source:© Scott Weiner / Retna Ltd. 5 of 23
6. Whitney Houston, Dion Warwick and Cissy Houston 1980'sSource:© Larry Busacca / Retna 6 of 23
7. Whitney Houston at the Grammy Awards in the 1990'sSource:© Larry Busacca / Retna UK 7 of 23
8. Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards in 1994Source:Retna 8 of 23
9. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's in the 1990'sSource:Retna 9 of 23
10. Whitney Houston and then husband Bobby Brown in the 1990'sSource:PR Photos 10 of 23
11. Whitney Houston mid 1990'sSource:© Busacca / Retna UK Credit all uses 11 of 23
12. Whitney Houston with her mom Cicely Houston and music titan Clive Davis in 1998.Source:(PR) 12 of 23
13. AMFAR Season of Hope Awards Winter Garden, NYC in 1998Source:© Retna Ltd. 13 of 23
14. The Brit. Awards London Arena 1999Source:© Craig Barritt / Retna Ltd. 14 of 23
15. Whitney Houston in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World Premiere.Source:PR Photos 15 of 23
16. Whitney Houston with Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World PremiereSource:PR Photos 16 of 23
17. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 2007Source:PR Photos 17 of 23
18. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 2008Source:PR Photos 18 of 23
19. Whitney Houston performs for Good Morning America in 2009Source:© Derek Storm/Retna 19 of 23
20. Whitney Houston in 2010Source:PR Photos 20 of 23
21. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011.Source:Pr Photos 21 of 23
22. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011.Source:PR Photos 22 of 23
23. Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi- Kristina at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011.Source:PR Photos 23 of 23
