Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

End Of Days: Trump Warns North Korea They Will Be “Met with Fire And Fury”

Why is y'all president about to get all of us killed?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

President Trump and King Abdullah II Joint Press Conference

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


Why is y’all president about to get all of us killed?

According to CBS News, during a press conference aimed at addressing the growing opioid epidemic in the U.S., Donald Trump issued harsh words to North Korea, the same country that recently “developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on top of a ballistic missile, including an intercontinental missile that can reach the United States.”

He said that they will be “met with fire, fury” if they do not stop their current provocations.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” warned Mr. Trump from his golf club in New Jersey. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“He has been very threatening — beyond a normal statement,” #45 said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

In addition, he took to his favorite social media platform to discuss the serious and pressing issue: 

Clearly Twitter and everyone else with common sense had a lot to say:

A  CBS News poll released Tuesday found that nearly two-thirds of Americans are uneasy about the possibility of a conflict with North Korea, with 61 percent uneasy about Trump’s approach to the situation. 

Meanwhile…

2020 cannot come get here soon enough.

RELATED NEWS:

The Only Thing Maxine Waters Is Running For Is ‘The Impeachment Of Trump’

#TheSunkenPlace: Trump Supporters Diamond And Silk Say It’s Time To ‘Repeal And Replace’ Congress

Russian Ties! Special Prosecutor Mueller Issues Grand Jury Subpoenas Related To Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Meeting

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

16 photos Launch gallery

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

Continue reading How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she's now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston Performing
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston
 1 hour ago
08.09.17
K975 app
Download The New Foxy 107.1/104.3 Mobile App!
 6 hours ago
08.09.17
She’s Baaaaack! Janet Jackson Loses 65 Pounds Thanks…
 13 hours ago
08.09.17
Have Evelyn Lozada & Her Baller Boo Carl…
 19 hours ago
08.09.17
11 Photos Of Meagan Good Looking Flawless On…
 21 hours ago
08.09.17
Lil Mama & Lance Gross TV One Drama…
 22 hours ago
08.08.17
Usher’s Accuser & Lil Duval Do The Fat…
 23 hours ago
08.09.17
Beyonce Writes Forward To Upcoming Prince Book
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
Is Charlamagne Suing Rolling Stone Over ‘Transphobic Comments’…
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
Family Of 8-Year-Old Who Committed Suicide Due To…
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
9th Annual Roots Picnic
There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans
 1 day ago
08.08.17
ABC's 'The Bachelorette' - Season 13
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Bryan!
 1 day ago
08.08.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Heads To Cali To Establish…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos