Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

She’s Baaaaack! Janet Jackson Loses 65 Pounds Thanks To Grueling Tour Rehearsals

The "Control" singer's "State of the World" tour kicks off in Louisiana next month.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty


She’s baaaack!

Janet Jackson recently released a picture of herself on Twitter rehearsing for her upcoming world tour—and by the looks of it, her body is almost back to its pre-baby form.

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!” she wrote.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the “Control” singer has dropped a whopping 65 pounds says a source close to the 51-year-old pop star. Apparently she has been practicing in Los Angeles for “almost 15, 16 hours” a day in preparation for her “State of the World” tour, which kicks off in Lafayette, Louisiana next month.

“She has lost more than 65 pounds and has her pre-baby body back and then some,” they added. “It’s possible that she could lose another 10 pounds before the start of the tour.”

“It’s a grueling schedule but she is up to the task. She wants to blow the crowd away. She will be perfection like her brother, Michael. She’s all about the showmanship,” the source added.

The entertainment site noted that her seventh-month-year-old son Eissa will be her touring buddy which will be fine because he is such “an easy baby.”

As we previously reportedJanet and her estranged husband Wissam Al Manaa are in the midst of a divorce, which appears to be amicable.

BEAUTIES: Will you be seeing Janet is concert?

RELATED NEWS:

Baby Alert: Janet Jackson Spotted With Adorable Little Eissa

Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court

Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston Performing
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston
 1 hour ago
08.09.17
K975 app
Download The New Foxy 107.1/104.3 Mobile App!
 6 hours ago
08.09.17
She’s Baaaaack! Janet Jackson Loses 65 Pounds Thanks…
 13 hours ago
08.09.17
Have Evelyn Lozada & Her Baller Boo Carl…
 19 hours ago
08.09.17
11 Photos Of Meagan Good Looking Flawless On…
 21 hours ago
08.09.17
Lil Mama & Lance Gross TV One Drama…
 22 hours ago
08.08.17
Usher’s Accuser & Lil Duval Do The Fat…
 23 hours ago
08.09.17
Beyonce Writes Forward To Upcoming Prince Book
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
Is Charlamagne Suing Rolling Stone Over ‘Transphobic Comments’…
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
Family Of 8-Year-Old Who Committed Suicide Due To…
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
9th Annual Roots Picnic
There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans
 1 day ago
08.08.17
ABC's 'The Bachelorette' - Season 13
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Bryan!
 1 day ago
08.08.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Heads To Cali To Establish…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos