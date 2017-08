Angela Bassett is calling 9-1-1

Angela Bassett will be staring in a drama produced by Ryan Murphy called 9-1-1. The drama will air on FOX. It follows the high pressured experience of police, paramedic and firefighters. No word on what character Bassett will play but there is a lot of BUZZ about the series. Peter Krause (Parenthood) has just signed on to join the cast. The show is slate to hit the air in 2018.

