‘Best Start Possible:’ Little Miss Flint Hands Out School Supplies

“I wanted to make sure kids got the best start possible to the school year and for their parents to not have to worry about having to buy supplies,” [10-year-old Amariyanna] Mari [Copeny, who is also known as Little Miss Flint] told HuffPost.

Organizers were able to distribute more than 1,000 backpacks to every single student that came to the event. Mari also raised around $10,000 online.

#PackYourBackChallenge was a success. Every single child that came got a backpack and supplies. Over 1,000 students helped today. pic.twitter.com/BcV65hmrMM — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) August 6, 2017

Last year, Mari started the #PackYourBackChallenge on Twitter and was able to fill 100 backpacks with school supplies. She saw 10 times that amount this year.