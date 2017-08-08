‘Best Start Possible:’ Little Miss Flint Hands Out School Supplies

News One
Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny, the 10-year-old fighting in Flint's ongoing water crisis, started the #PackYourBackChallenge last year.

Little Miss Flint teamed up with a Michigan nonprofit organization Pack Your Back Sunday to distribute school supplies to more than 1,000 students in Flint, The Huffington Post reports:

“I wanted to make sure kids got the best start possible to the school year and for their parents to not have to worry about having to buy supplies,” [10-year-old Amariyanna] Mari [Copeny, who is also known as Little Miss Flint] told HuffPost. 

Last year, Mari started the #PackYourBackChallenge on Twitter and was able to fill 100 backpacks with school supplies. She saw 10 times that amount this year. Organizers were able to distribute more than 1,000 backpacks to every single student that came to the event. Mari also raised around $10,000 online.

Pack Your Back, an organization created by a group of Central Michigan University students, handed out the supplies at Mott Community College, WENY-TV reports. Organizers wanted to promote the importance of education in Flint, a city still reeling from an ongoing water crisis that has caused long-term public health issues for residents.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post,  WENY-TV

