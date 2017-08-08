Entertainment News
Is Charlamagne Suing Rolling Stone Over ‘Transphobic Comments’ Article?

The radio host reportedly sent a letter to the outlet, demanding a retraction and monetary compensation.

Foxy NC staff
Politicon 2017 - Day 2

Radio host Charlamagne tha God is reportedly ramping up to serve Rolling Stone with a lawsuit, after the outlet ran a story accusing the media personality of making transphobic comments.

The ‘Breakfast Club’ host came under fire after comedian Lil Duval made transphobic comments during a July 28 interview on the hit show. The comedian’s inflammatory comment that a transgender woman deserved to die if he unknowingly slept with her, prompted outrage from the LGBTQ community and its allies.

According to TMZ, Charlamagne sent a legal letter to Rolling Stone warning that a July 31 article titled, “Janet Mock on Charlamagne tha God’s Transphobic Comments,” is defamatory and false. Mock, a known LGBGTQ activist and media personality, wrote an in-depth Allure editorial and called out ‘The Breakfast Club’ for using her as a prop after her name was mentioned during Duval’s interview.

Many were outraged at Charlemagne for laughing along with Duval as he spewed his thoughts on transgender women. The host did however warn Duval that his comments fell under the category of a hate crime.

The outlet has since changed the article’s headline to, “Janet Mock Speaks Out Following Charlamagne tha God’s Controversial Morning Show,” but TMZ reports that the radio host wants an apology, a retraction and monetary compensation for the initial article.

