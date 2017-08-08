What was McDonald’s Thinking?

People are getting upset about McDonald’s decision to get rid of Hi-C Orange soda and replace it with Sprite TropicBerry! Sounds crazy, but back in April, McDonald’s made the big announcement that they were dropping Hi-C Orange. Most people didn’t notice because the stores were still selling the drink until they ran out of it. Now, it’s starting to run out. One store reported a customer cussing out employees because there was no Hi-C. No word on if McDonald’s would consider bring back the soda, but for now, don’t look for it at your favorite McD’s, it might already be GONE! Wow!

