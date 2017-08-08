Lil Mama & Lance Gross TV One Drama ‘When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story’ Drops Explosive Trailer

The TV One original film is based on the heartbreaking true story of Falicia Blakely.

Throughout the last few months Lil Mama has experienced a remarkable fashion transformation or “glo up” if you will, that may have something to do with her new movie role that officially takes her from her kid rapper heyday into a dramatic portrayal that required her to emotionally bare all.

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


This August TV One is set to premiere its highly-anticipated film When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, starring Lil Mama and Lance Gross, and since the premiere is just a few weeks away a full-length trailer has just been released. The heartbreaking true-story is the directorial film debut of actress Tasha Smith (Empire, Why Did I Get Married?) and also stars Basketball Wives’ Tami Roman and boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Shadow and Act has the full synopsis of the film and it reads:

‘When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story’ tells the tragic story of Falicia Blakely, a teen mom from Atlanta who grows up in the fast-lane. When she becomes an exotic dancer, she attracts the attention of local pimp and predator, Dino. His empty promises of a life together turn Falicia into a pawn in his dangerous games; and she’s forced to prove her love for him at the expense of innocent lives.

You can check out the film when it premieres on TV One on August 28th at 9PM and watch the exclusive 5-minute super trailer BELOW:


 

Photos