30 Safest Places To Rasie A Child…One North Carolina City Made The List

According to Safe Wise, these are the top 30 safest places that you can rasie your mini-me. They came up with the list by comparing reported sex offender concentration, state graduation rates, overall school quality ranking and FBI violent crime data. It also looked at services for children and families as well as parks and opportunities for recreation.

1. Greenwich, Connecticut

2. Essex, Vermont

3. Fairfield, Connecticut

4. Carmel, Indiana

5. Merrimack, New Hampshire

6. Fishers, Indiana

7. Monroe Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey

8. Irvine, California

9. Middletown Township, New Jersey

10. Cary, North Carolina

11. Wayne Township, New Jersey

12. Franklin, Massachusetts

13. Toms River Township, New Jersey

14. Warwick, Rhode Island

15. Ridgefield, Connecticut

16. Gilbert, Arizona

17. Bridgewater Township, New Jersey

18. Southington, Connecticut

19. Orem, Utah

20. Westport, Connecticut

21. Cumberland, Rhode Island

22. Hillsborough Township, New Jersey

23. Milton, Vermont

24. Simsbury, Connecticut

25. Cheshire, Connecticut

26. Milford, Connecticut

27. Glastonbury, Connecticut

28. Narragansett, Rhode Island

29. Lakeville, Minnesota

30. Newton, Massachusetts

