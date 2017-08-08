30 Safest Places To Rasie A Child…One North Carolina City Made The List

According to Safe Wise, these are the top 30 safest places that you can rasie your mini-me. They came up with the list by comparing reported sex offender concentration, state graduation rates, overall school quality ranking and FBI violent crime data. It also looked at services for children and families as well as parks and opportunities for recreation.
1. Greenwich, Connecticut
2. Essex, Vermont
3. Fairfield, Connecticut
4. Carmel, Indiana
5. Merrimack, New Hampshire
6. Fishers, Indiana
7. Monroe Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey
8. Irvine, California
9. Middletown Township, New Jersey
10. Cary, North Carolina
11. Wayne Township, New Jersey
12. Franklin, Massachusetts
13. Toms River Township, New Jersey
14. Warwick, Rhode Island
15. Ridgefield, Connecticut
16. Gilbert, Arizona
17. Bridgewater Township, New Jersey
18. Southington, Connecticut
19. Orem, Utah
20. Westport, Connecticut
21. Cumberland, Rhode Island
22. Hillsborough Township, New Jersey
23. Milton, Vermont
24. Simsbury, Connecticut
25. Cheshire, Connecticut
26. Milford, Connecticut
27. Glastonbury, Connecticut
28. Narragansett, Rhode Island
29. Lakeville, Minnesota
30. Newton, Massachusetts
Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk
