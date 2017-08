Huggy Lowdown: The Commander In Tweet

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/8/17- Trump’s new approval rating is lower than his last new approval rating. Any lower and he’ll be sitting next to Satan…Again! You’d think he’d take a break from Twitter on his vacation but them 71-year-old thumbs just keep going! He blasted Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, calling him a fake Vietnam veteran.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: