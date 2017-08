Morning Minute: Fox News SVU

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/8/17- The Bachelorette ended yesterday and you could say the man she chose will greatly increase her chances of survival at a traffic stop! Eric Bolling has been suspended for sending nude pictures of himself to coworkers. Fox News should be renamed Fox SUV for all the investigations they have!

