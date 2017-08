Top Of The Morning: Wearing Ikea Rugs As Capes On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/8/17- Sybil didn’t get much sleep last night after watching The Bachelorette. She got exactly what she thought would happen on the show. Tom went to the Red Rooster in NY and called it an intimate setting. It’s his spot in the city and he had a good time! Jon Snow from Game of Thrones according to Tom rocks a rug from Ikea as a cape! A shag rug to be exact and it looks too good!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: