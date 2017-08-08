Fat Man’s Corner: Boycotting Salad Bars For Colin Kaepernick

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/8/17- Lavell is calling all fat men to stand up for Colin Kaepernick! They are boycotting any restaurant with a salad bar! Don’t go in there for Colin Kaepernick! We are boycotting brussels sprouts, salads, vegetables, all of it!

